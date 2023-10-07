1 / 13

Quinton de Kock provided a fiery start to the South African innings after they lost Temba Bavuma early. The South African wicket-keeper batter amassed 100 runs from just 84 balls attacking opposition bowlers to every corner of the field. His innings involved 12 boundaries and three sixes which helped South Africa post a mammoth total of 428. The lefty-handed batter used the flat nature of the surface to full advantage and switched on the gears right from the beginning. Even his opener failing at the other end didn't unwaver him and he kept playing a key role for the side with the willow.