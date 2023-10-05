1 / 17

Sachin Tendulkar was appointed as the global ambassador by the International Cricket Council(ICC) and so he escorted the trophy onto the podium just before the start of the World Cup's opening clash between England and New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The legendary cricketer placed the trophy on the podium and the national anthem was played as England and New Zealand lined up for it. It was a historic moment in the World Cup as one of the best all-time batters in the sport kicked off the tournament which will be played between October 5 and November 19 on Indian soil.