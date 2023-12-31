23 PHOTOS OF PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI THAT STOOD OUT IN 2023
It was an eventful year for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he travelled across the nooks and corners of the country. From flagging off Vande Bharat trains to lauding ISRO for their successful Chandrayaan-3 campaign, the Prime Minister made his presence felt. Here are 23 pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that stood out in 2023.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi consoles India captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli post World Cup 2023 Final at Ahmedabad. India was defeated by Australia in the summit clash of the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup, which was played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Australia rode on a blistering century by Travis Head to clinch their sixth ODI World Cup title. Australia was led by pacer Pat Cummins and it clicked as a team when it mattered the most - in the semi-final and the final. India's unbeaten run in the marquee tournament was halted by Australia in the key clash.
