The gift items which were meticulously hand-crafted by master artisans of the country included saffron from Kashmir, sheesham wood chests with brass patti, Pekoe Darjeeling and Nilgiri tea, Araku coffee, Kashmiri Pashmina shawl, Sundarbans multiflora mangrove honey and Zighrana 'ittar' (perfume oil) from Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj. Spouses of the world leaders were gifted items representing the culture of India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The G20 Summit was held at the newly-built Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan from September 9-10. It was attended by US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron, among other world leaders.