A look at PM Modi's curated collection of gifts given to G20 leaders
New Delhi: Heads of state from across the world and other leaders who attended the G20 Summit here were gifted a curated collection of handcrafted artefacts and products that speak volumes about India's rich cultural traditions.
The gift items which were meticulously hand-crafted by master artisans of the country included saffron from Kashmir, sheesham wood chests with brass patti, Pekoe Darjeeling and Nilgiri tea, Araku coffee, Kashmiri Pashmina shawl, Sundarbans multiflora mangrove honey and Zighrana 'ittar' (perfume oil) from Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj. Spouses of the world leaders were gifted items representing the culture of India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The G20 Summit was held at the newly-built Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan from September 9-10. It was attended by US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron, among other world leaders.
