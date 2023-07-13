With Yamuna levels rising to a record high, several key areas in Delhi were flooded on Thursday. The Yamuna water level touched 208.53 metres at 10 am, breaking a 45-year-old record, officials said. As the Yamuna swelled, Kejriwal announced the closure of schools in inundated areas. The areas including Boat Club, Pandav Nagar, some parts of Gandhi Nagar, and Bhajanpura were inundated with floodwaters. According to officials, locals in some areas showed reluctance in moving out even as water reached their homes. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said water supply may be affected in parts of the city with the shutting down of treatment plants at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla following rising levels of the Yamuna. Visuals of people wading through knee-deep waters and carrying their belongings in low-lying areas were seen.