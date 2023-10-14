In pics: World Cup 2023 - IND vs PAK
Updated: 1 hours ago |
Published: 1 hours ago
Published: 1 hours ago
Follow Us
India met Pakistan in match no. 12 of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and the former emerged victorious by seven wickets thanks to the bowlers' exploits and a blistering 86 by skipper Rohit Sharma, who led from the front. India romped home with 20.3 overs to spare as Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul remained unbeaten.
1/ 11
India locked horns against Pakistan in match no. 12 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. there was a lot of buzz around the contest. A huge crowd thronged to the Narendra Modi stadium and the Indian cricketers ensured a special treat for their fans with the kind of performance they displayed in Ahmedabad. After choosing to field, Indian bowlers wrapped up the opposition on 191. Further, skipper Rohit Sharma eased the chase as he played a scintillating knock of 86 runs from 63 balls but missed a deserving hundred. India won by seven wickets and 20.3 overs to spare.
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...