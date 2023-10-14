1 / 11

India locked horns against Pakistan in match no. 12 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. there was a lot of buzz around the contest. A huge crowd thronged to the Narendra Modi stadium and the Indian cricketers ensured a special treat for their fans with the kind of performance they displayed in Ahmedabad. After choosing to field, Indian bowlers wrapped up the opposition on 191. Further, skipper Rohit Sharma eased the chase as he played a scintillating knock of 86 runs from 63 balls but missed a deserving hundred. India won by seven wickets and 20.3 overs to spare.