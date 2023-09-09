IN PICS WARMTH AS GLOBAL LEADERS MEET AT G20 SUMMIT

1 / 6

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the G20 Summit in New Delhi stressed the importance of the 21st century in finding new solutions to old challenges and called for a human-centric approach to address global challenges amid turbulence. For the welcome handshake of all leaders with PM Modi, India has showcased Odisha's Konark wheel. World leaders were accorded a warm at the G20 venue in Bharat Mandapam for the G20 Leaders’ Summit. India’s G20 Presidency has been inclusive, ambitious, decisive, and action-oriented. "We have been actively voicing the developmental concerns of the Global South, Priem Minister Narendra Modi said.