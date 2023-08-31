In pics: Rare blue supermoon dazzles stargazers around the globe
Updated: 10 hours ago |
Published: 10 hours ago
Published: 10 hours ago
A rare blue supermoon — the closest full moon of the year — dazzled stargazers Wednesday night.
Saturn joined the celestial spectacle, visible alongside the moon, at least where skies were clear.
It was the second full moon of August, thus the blue label. And it was unusually close to Earth, therefore a supermoon.
The moon appeared to be bigger and brighter than usual, given its close proximity to Earth: just 222,043 miles (357,344 kilometers) or so. The Aug. 1 supermoon was more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) farther away.
If you missed it, it will be a long wait: The next blue supermoon isn't until 2037. But another regular supermoon is on the horizon at the end of September, the last one of the year. (AP)
1/ 11
Here is a blue moon, also known as supermoon, rises behind the small village of Ujue, northern Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Stargazers were in for a double treat this week: a rare blue supermoon with Saturn peeking from behind. The cosmic curtain rose Wednesday night with the second full moon of the month, the reason it’s considered blue. It’s dubbed a supermoon because it’s closer to Earth than usual, appearing especially big and bright. This will be the closest full moon of the year, just 222,043 miles (357,344 kilometers) or so away. That’s more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) closer than the Aug. 1 supermoon. As a bonus, Saturn was also visible as a bright point 5 degrees to the upper right of the moon at sunset in the east-southeastern sky, according to NASA. The ringed planet will appear to circle clockwise around the moon as the night wears on. If you missed it, it will be a long wait: The next blue supermoon isn’t until 2037. But another regular supermoon is on the horizon at the end of September, the last one of the year. (AP)
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...