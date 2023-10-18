IN FRAMES RUBBLE BLOOD AND HUMAN SUFFERING IN GAZA

Israel bombed a hospital in Gaza on Tuesday evening killing at least 500 people including patients and doctors, according to Gaza Health Ministry. The Israeli military has denied involvement and blamed a misfired rocket from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, another militant group. However, that organization also rejected responsibility. US President Joe Biden arrived in Israel amid the carnage in Gaza and said the airstrike on the Gaza hospital "appeared to not have been caused by Israel". As per the latest updates from the beleaguered region, almost 3,450 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since Hamas’s October 7 attack inside Israel, which killed more than 1,400 people. Another 1,200 people across Gaza are believed to be buried under the rubble, alive or dead. More than 10,000 people are injured in Gaza and the West Bank. The World Food Program has warned that Gaza’s population is at “the risk of starvation” if 310 tons of food aid languishing at the Gaza-Egypt Rafah crossing are not urgently let through. Here are some of the pictures from the Gaza Strip which is fast turning into a city of death and destruction.