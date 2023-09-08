The G20 Summit in New Delhi is the 18th one and India is now holding the presidency.

The summit will be a wrap of all the G20 processes and meetings, which were held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

As per customs, a G20 Leaders’ Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the G20 Summit. It will outline the Leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings.

The Group of Twenty (G20) has 19 countries - Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, United Kingdom and United States- and the European Union.

Estimates show the G20 members account for around 85% of the global GDP, over 75% of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.