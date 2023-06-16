1 / 11

Several boats were stationed in the coastal areas of Gujarat as they was absolutely no activity due to Cyclone Biparjoy, which made landfall on the coast of the western state. The cyclone started making landfall near Jakhau Port from 6.30 pm on Thursday and the entire cyclone moved into the coast by 2.30 am. Authorities had asked the fishermen not to venture into the sea due to Cyclone Biparjoy. The entire fishing activity in the regions was affected by the Cyclone and it had come to a standstill. Fishermen and their families were shifted to safer locations by the district authorities.