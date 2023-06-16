IN PICTURES: AFTERMATH OF CYCLONE BIPARJOY
Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall near the Jakhau Port on the Gujarat coast. It brought havoc in the lives of those residing in the coastal regions of Saurashtra and Kutch in Gujarat as there was heavy rainfall and storm surge. While no lives were lost after the Cyclone made landfall, it disrupted the lives of people. People had to be shifted to safer areas.
Several boats were stationed in the coastal areas of Gujarat as they was absolutely no activity due to Cyclone Biparjoy, which made landfall on the coast of the western state. The cyclone started making landfall near Jakhau Port from 6.30 pm on Thursday and the entire cyclone moved into the coast by 2.30 am. Authorities had asked the fishermen not to venture into the sea due to Cyclone Biparjoy. The entire fishing activity in the regions was affected by the Cyclone and it had come to a standstill. Fishermen and their families were shifted to safer locations by the district authorities.
