Vaani Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala look electrifying in monochrome ensembles
Actors Vaani Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala redefined fashion in their own ways. Both shined in traditional attires as they opted for monochrome dresses for different events. Vaani walked the ramp in a blood red lehenga, while Sobhita looked all things regal in a bright green saree at the trailer launch of her series Made In Heaven 2.
The India Couture Week is coming to an end, but the intensity and surprise of the designs is at its peak. The designers and their collections once again dazzled the crowd. Isha Jajodia debuted her Romantic Reverie collection on the eighth day of India Couture Week. Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor served as a model for her design display. Her smokey eyes, rosy cheeks, glossy lips, and wavy hair added to the glam factor on the runway. On the other hand, actor Sobhita Dhulipala opted for a monochrome serene green saree as she attended the trailer launch of Made In Heaven season 2. She looked every bit of a diva for the way she carried herself.
