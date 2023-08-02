VAANI KAPOOR SOBHITA DHULIPALA LOOK ELECTRIFYING IN MONOCHROME ENSEMBLES

1 / 11

The India Couture Week is coming to an end, but the intensity and surprise of the designs is at its peak. The designers and their collections once again dazzled the crowd. Isha Jajodia debuted her Romantic Reverie collection on the eighth day of India Couture Week. Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor served as a model for her design display. Her smokey eyes, rosy cheeks, glossy lips, and wavy hair added to the glam factor on the runway. On the other hand, actor Sobhita Dhulipala opted for a monochrome serene green saree as she attended the trailer launch of Made In Heaven season 2. She looked every bit of a diva for the way she carried herself.