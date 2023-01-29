Bollywodo actor Vaani Kapoor is known for her bold yet chic style statements. From slaying red carpet looks to photoshoots in saree, athleisure and bikinis, Vaani seemingly knows how to pull them all with ease. The actor, who enjoys an Instagram following of over six million, keeps sharing her stunning pictures from uber stylish photoshoots on her social media handle. The actor never fails to floor her fans with her voguish avatar and impress fashion police with her style statements. Here are a few of the best fashion moments of Vaani Kapoor. Scroll ahead for stunning pictures of the diva.