Vaani Kapoor floors fans in embellished gown worth over Rs 5 lakh
Updated: 1 hours ago |
Published: Jan 29, 2023, 3:07 PM
Bollywodo actor Vaani Kapoor is known for her bold yet chic style statements. From slaying red carpet looks to photoshoots in saree, athleisure and bikinis, Vaani seemingly knows how to pull them all with ease. The actor, who enjoys an Instagram following of over six million, keeps sharing her stunning pictures from uber stylish photoshoots on her social media handle. The actor never fails to floor her fans with her voguish avatar and impress fashion police with her style statements. Here are a few of the best fashion moments of Vaani Kapoor. Scroll ahead for stunning pictures of the diva.
Vaani Kapoor entered the weekend in style donning a beautiful ensemble by designer duo Shivan and Narresh. On Saturday, the actor took to social media to share a string of pictures from her latest photoshoot. Vaani's latest look has seemingly floored the fans who have swarmed her comment section with compliments. The outfit adorned by Vaani features body-contouring silhouette. The embellished outfit is stitched with boned bodice and floor-sweeping hem. The highlight of the Shivan and Narresh design is the three-dimensional skein work that catches the light with each stride. Vaani's latest look is put together by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani.
