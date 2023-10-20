1 / 14

Actors Tamannaah Bhatia, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Tripti Dimri recently took to their respective Instagram handles and set the platform ablaze with jaw-dropping pictures from their latest photoshoots. These actors have consistently proved that they can rock any outfit with their unique style. On Friday, Tamannaah Bhatia and Tripti Dimri dropped several pictures on Instagram in dazzling body-hugging gowns, leaving her fans mesmerized. On the contrary, the enchanting Sobhita Dhulipala, who recently attended an award show in the City of Dreams, opted for a traditional look for her latest photoshoot. She graced the event by adorning a beautiful Banarasi silk saree, which she paired perfectly with a sleeveless blouse.