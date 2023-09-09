1 / 13

Indian divas Tamannaah Bhatia, Shriya Saran, and Alaya F took to their respective Instagram handles to treat their fans with their latest photoshoot. The actors attended a fashion event in Mumbai, turning Friday night into a dazzling affair with their graceful presence. Tamannaah Bhatia, who was last seen in the Rajinikanth-starrer blockbuster Jailer, opted for a purple-coloured sequin body-hugging gown. While Shriya Saran looked enchanting in a glittery deep-neck outfit, Alaya F left her fans in awe with her unique sense of fashion. The trio have a massive fan following on their social media accounts. Scroll ahead to have a look at their enthralling snapshots.