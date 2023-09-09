Friday night dazzles as Tamannaah Bhatia, Shriya Saran, and Alaya F turn up the heat with their bold avatars
Updated: 2 hours ago |
Published: 2 hours ago
Published: 2 hours ago
Follow Us
Actors Tamannaah Bhatia, Shriya Saran, and Alaya F raised the mercury level on the Gram with their latest pictures. Putting their fashionable foot forward, the divas graced a fashion gala held in Mumbai on Friday night
1/ 13
Indian divas Tamannaah Bhatia, Shriya Saran, and Alaya F took to their respective Instagram handles to treat their fans with their latest photoshoot. The actors attended a fashion event in Mumbai, turning Friday night into a dazzling affair with their graceful presence. Tamannaah Bhatia, who was last seen in the Rajinikanth-starrer blockbuster Jailer, opted for a purple-coloured sequin body-hugging gown. While Shriya Saran looked enchanting in a glittery deep-neck outfit, Alaya F left her fans in awe with her unique sense of fashion. The trio have a massive fan following on their social media accounts. Scroll ahead to have a look at their enthralling snapshots.
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...