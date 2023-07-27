TAMANNAAH BHATIA KIARA ADVANI AND SHANAYA KAPOOR KEEP TEMPERATURE SOARING IN THEIR LATEST PICS

1 / 11

Bollywood actresses never fail to impress us with their style statements. If you still have doubts, have a look at their latest pictures. Kiara Advani looks stunning in a pink sequined outfit that featured a thigh-slit bottom. She recently turned the showstopper for ace designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock as they showcased their bridal couture collection for 2023. While Tamannaah Bhatia, who is riding on the success of Jee Karda and Lust Stories 2, treated her fans with mind-blowing pictures. Shanaya Kapoor, who is no less than the other two, will definitely make you fall in love with her style game.