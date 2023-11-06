Tamannaah Bhatia glitters in saree, Pooja Hegde and Mouni Roy bring glam to Gram with latest pictures
Updated: 3 hours ago |
Published: 3 hours ago
Published: 3 hours ago
Follow Us
Indian beauties Tamannaah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde and Mouni Roy set the internet ablaze with their latest pictures. The actors looked mesmerising in their respective photoshoots, pictures of which they shared on Instagram.
1/ 12
Tamannaah Bhatia is an Indian actress best known for her performances in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films. She has received numerous honours for her roles in over 75 films. The actor is just not good in her craft but has an impeccable style sense too. Another actress Pooja Hegde, who also works in Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil films started her career as a model. She aces any look from traditional to chic. Similarly, another actor Mouni Roy dazzled in her modern avatar in a backless bikini. She looked ethereal in her most recent social media photos. The actor turned up the heat in a sexy swimsuit, once again proving that she indeed is a true fashion icon.
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...