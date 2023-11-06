TAMANNAAH BHATIA GLITTERS IN SAREE POOJA HEGDE AND MOUNI ROY BRING GLAM TO GRAM WITH LATEST PICTURES

1 / 12

Tamannaah Bhatia is an Indian actress best known for her performances in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films. She has received numerous honours for her roles in over 75 films. The actor is just not good in her craft but has an impeccable style sense too. Another actress Pooja Hegde, who also works in Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil films started her career as a model. She aces any look from traditional to chic. Similarly, another actor Mouni Roy dazzled in her modern avatar in a backless bikini. She looked ethereal in her most recent social media photos. The actor turned up the heat in a sexy swimsuit, once again proving that she indeed is a true fashion icon.