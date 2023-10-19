1 / 11

Indian actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Rakul Preet Singh effortlessly showcase their ability to slay by rocking any attire. These actors leave their fans awestruck every time they post images or videos on their social media handles. On Thursday, Tamannaah took to her Instagram account to share a set of pictures in a sizzling red body-hugging ensemble exhibiting a bold low-cut neckline. Rakul Preet Singh, on the other hand, took the fashion game one notch higher by donning traditional attire. The actor aced the Desi Diva aesthetic in an elegant ivory anarkali that she styled to perfection. Scroll through to check out their pictures.