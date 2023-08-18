Tamannaah Bhatia, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor raise temperature with their sultry looks
Actors Tamannaah Bhatia, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor are a sight to behold in the latest pictures. The three actors never fail to amaze audiences with their looks. In a series of photos, the three gorgeous actors oomph up their style quotients.
Actors Tamannaah Bhatia, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor recently took to Instagram to drop pictures from their latest photoshoot. All three donned different looks and each looked stunning in her own way. Tamannaah who has been garnering a lot of praise for her Jailer song aced her boss lady look. The actor oozed confidence in her latest photos. On the other hand, Shanaya Kapoor even before her big Bollywood debut is always in the news for her bold looks. The debutant can carry off any style at this tender age, while Ananya Panday as always set the mercury soaring but this time with her Barbie rendition.
