SWARA BHASKER FLAUNTS HER BABY BUMP AS SHE POSES WITH HUBBY FAHAD AHMAD IN MATERNITY SHOOT

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker took to Instagram to drop some stunning images from her maternity shoot with her husband Fahad Ahmed. Sharing the pictures, she wrote: "Sometimes life grants you an unexpected blessing & sets you on a journey of both self discovery and togetherness!" "This important time in our lives is depicted so simply, honestly, and relaxedly via the lens of @memoriesbybarkha... Thank you so much to @kaushikanu and @prifreebee for freshening us up! And, of course, @fahadzirarahmad for being a hesitant but sporty model," she further wrote in the description of her Instagram images. Swara and Fahad got married in February under the Special Marriage Act.