SRIYA REDDY MAKES REMARKABLE COMEBACK WITH PRABHAS STARRER SALAAR

South Indian actor Sriya Reddy has received praise for her outstanding performance in Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, as the movie hit the silver screen on Friday. Playing a crucial role, Sriya Reddy has made a remarkable contribution to the film. Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire delves into the captivating tale of two friends-turned-enemies, portrayed by Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran as Deva and Vardha respectively. Director Prashanth Neel's revelation of the 15-year genesis behind the concept amplifies the anticipation surrounding the film. Set against the backdrop of the dystopian empire of Khansaar, the movie guarantees an immersive cinematic experience. Alongside Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan, Sriya Reddy's involvement in the movie adds to the ensemble cast. Completing the star-studded lineup are Meenakshi Chaudhary, Aadya, Saran Shakthi, Easwari Rao, and Jagapathi Babu.