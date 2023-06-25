SONAKSHI SINHAS SEYCHELLES SOJOURN SHRIYA SARAN SHANAYA KAPOOR SET HEARTS RACING WITH LATEST PICTURES

1 / 13

Bollywood divas Sonakshi Sinha, Shriya Saran, and Shanaya Kapoor certainly know how to keep their fans engaged on social media if their latest posts on Instagram are anything to go by. The B-town beauties set Instagram ablaze with their glamorous pictures. While Sonakshi took to social media to share pictures from her enchanting Seychelles escape, Shriya treated fans with her edgy look from a recent award gala. On the other hand, aspiring actor Shanaya set hearts racing with her pictures in a dazzling red saree designed by Manish Malhotra. Scroll ahead to see stunning pictures of these gorgeous divas of B-town.