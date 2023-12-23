1 / 11

Sobhita Dhulipala and Shanaya Kapoor recently took to their respective social media handles and shared stunning pictures of themselves in traditional outfits. Sobhita Dhulipala looked breathtakingly beautiful in a grey and maroon cotton saree with golden border. The rich maroon colour complemented her complexion perfectly, adding a touch of elegance to her overall look. On the other hand, Shanaya Kapoor looked breathtakingly beautiful in a glittery lehenga. The golden hue of the lehenga exuded opulence and glamour, perfectly befitting a special occasion. The intricate design and sequin work on the lehenga added a touch of sparkle and dazzle, making Shanaya shine like a star.