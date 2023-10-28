Sobhita Dhulipala and Raashii Khanna flaunt desi look in latest pictures
Published: 3 hours ago
Actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Raashii Khanna recently set the internet ablaze with their latest photoshoot. Time and time again, these divas leave their fans in awe with their chic looks. Feast your eyes on these stunning actors as they elevate their fashion game.
The stunning divas Sobhita Dhulipala and Raashii Khanna showcased their desi look, creating a sizzling ambiance in their most recent pictures. These actors are known for their impeccable fashion sense and can pull off any look - from casual outfits to red-carpet looks! Sobhita Dhulipala, who graced the spectacular Jio MaMi opening ceremony on Friday night, took to her Instagram handle to share a series of snaps donning a mesmerising gold saree by ace designer Manish Malhotra. On the other hand, Raashii Khanna set the temperature soaring in a vivid purple lehenga. Feel free to scroll through and marvel at their recent captures.
