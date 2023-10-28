1 / 11

The stunning divas Sobhita Dhulipala and Raashii Khanna showcased their desi look, creating a sizzling ambiance in their most recent pictures. These actors are known for their impeccable fashion sense and can pull off any look - from casual outfits to red-carpet looks! Sobhita Dhulipala, who graced the spectacular Jio MaMi opening ceremony on Friday night, took to her Instagram handle to share a series of snaps donning a mesmerising gold saree by ace designer Manish Malhotra. On the other hand, Raashii Khanna set the temperature soaring in a vivid purple lehenga. Feel free to scroll through and marvel at their recent captures.