1 / 11

From casual wear to formal or ethnic, B-town divas can nail them all with panache. Shriya Saran, Giorgia Andriani, and Manushi Chhillar recently set the Gram on fire with their latest photoshoots. Shriya Saran, widely admired for her beauty and talent, has captured the hearts of many with her gorgeous looks and stellar performances. She looked stunning in a red dress that showcased her timeless figure in her latest set of photos. On the other hand, Manushi Chhillar, the epitome of elegance and glamour, opted for a yellow outfit as she attended the London Fashion Week 2023. Meanwhile, Giorgia Andriani floored fans with her pictures in a body-hugging black outfit.