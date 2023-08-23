SHRADDHA KAPOOR SHRIYA SARAN PULL OFF CHIC AND TRADITIONAL LOOKS LIKE A BOSS IN LATEST PICTURES

1 / 11

Celebrities are known not just for their acting talent, but also for their excellent fashion sense. Shraddha Kapoor is one such star that continuously makes headlines for her gorgeous outfits. Recently, the actress walked out in an eye catchy dress that has the fashion world talking. Kapoor skillfully mixed elegance and edginess by wearing a white translucent corset with silver metallic trousers. The attire not only shows her sartorial prowess but also introduces a must-have combination for partygoers and fashionistas alike. On the other hand, Shriya Saran, who is a well-known figure in the Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi film industries, turned muse for fashion designer Varun Chakkilam and had admirers drooling over photos from her photoshoot.