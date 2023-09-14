1 / 11

Indian divas Shilpa Shetty, Urvashi Rautela, and Vaani Kapoor often treat their fans with their latest pictures, leaving them enthralled. Shilpa Shetty, a fitness and fashion enthusiast, enjoys experimenting with new looks and surprising her fans with unique and fashionable attires. In her recent Instagram post, the actor looked captivating in a fitted black sequin outfit. Meanwhile, Vaani Kapoor, who is an inspirational figure for many young girls and women across the nation, stunned her fans with a yellow backless dress. Urvashi Rautela, on the other hand, looked bewitching in a black gown. Have a look at their most recent intriguing snapshots.