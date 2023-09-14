Shilpa Shetty, Urvashi Rautela, and Vaani Kapoor look utterly spellbinding in latest pictures
Bollywood actors Shilpa Shetty, Urvashi Rautela, and Vaani Kapoor set social media ablaze with their latest pictures. They are absolute stunners who can pull off any look to perfection. Scroll through to check out their latest photos.
Indian divas Shilpa Shetty, Urvashi Rautela, and Vaani Kapoor often treat their fans with their latest pictures, leaving them enthralled. Shilpa Shetty, a fitness and fashion enthusiast, enjoys experimenting with new looks and surprising her fans with unique and fashionable attires. In her recent Instagram post, the actor looked captivating in a fitted black sequin outfit. Meanwhile, Vaani Kapoor, who is an inspirational figure for many young girls and women across the nation, stunned her fans with a yellow backless dress. Urvashi Rautela, on the other hand, looked bewitching in a black gown. Have a look at their most recent intriguing snapshots.
