SHILPA SHETTY SHALINI PANDEY PUT SULTRY NAVEL ON DISPLAY PRIYA PRAKASH VARRIER EPITOMISES BEAUTY IN WHITE SAREE

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's fashion journey is nothing short of inspirational. The diva's fashion sense has evolved significantly over time, so and so that the actor now enjoys being a trendsetter. From her saree look to chic looks, she never fails to amaze the fashion police. In her recent pictures, Shilpa looked ethreal in a yellow saree giving out festive vibes. Similarly, Shalini Pandey has upped her fashion game. The Arjun Reddy actor has grown into a fashion influencer with her choice of dress. She recently shared a string of pictures in a red hot co-ord set. The dress accentuated her curves and highlighten her toned body. Another South actor to have emerged as a fashion icon is Priya Prakash Varrier. The actor shared pictures from here recent photoshoot in a saree looking mesmerising.