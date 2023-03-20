1 / 11

Shilpa Shetty on Monday shared a string of pictures from her latest photoshoot. The actor is seen donning a plain orange saree with ruffle details. It was, however, the hand-embroidered jacket that jazzed up Shilpa's saree look. This is not the first time when the actor has tweaked to make her six yards of grace look more interesting. From trying saree gowns to adding oodles of sensuousness with bralette blouses, the Bollywood diva certainly knows how to rock the drape better. Scroll ahead for a few pictures of the 47-year-old actor in a saree which are style statements in themselves.