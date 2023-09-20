1 / 11

Shehnaaz Gill was among the cast members who recently walked the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival for her upcoming film Thank You for Coming. The Toronto fashion diaries of fashionista Shehnaaz Gill are currently trending on social media. The diva stunned on the red carpet in stunning costumes after taking to the streets of Toronto in eye-catching appearances. The B-town queen is providing endless fashion inspiration to all of her admirers with back-to-back gorgeous promotional appearances. The fans have been unable to contain their excitement ever since her photos and videos from Toronto went viral on social media. Her social media posts are getting a tonne of likes and comments from her loving fans, who can't stop gushing over her style sense.