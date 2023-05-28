SHEHNAAZ GILL PALAK TIWARI OOZE SUMMER VIBES IN NEW PICTURES FROM THEIR VACATIONS

1 / 10

Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill can be seen in an oversized lavender shirt, and in other pictures in the red shirt. What remains common is, without a doubt, her gorgeous smile and her no-makeup look. In the pictures, the actor can be seen basking in the sun and posing against beautiful scenic locales. On the other hand, When it comes to stunning fashion looks, Palak Tiwari is also no stranger. The actor rose to prominence on social media thanks to her fashion choices and sheer beauty. Palak too shares pictures from her vacation diaries and no wonder, they go viral instantly. In a recent set of pictures, she can be seen in a blue dress posing in a pool, while in others enjoying under the sun.