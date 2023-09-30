1 / 11

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is on a roll after making her Bollywood debut with superstar Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor is gearing up for the release of quirky comedy Thank You For Coming. Shehnaaz is busy promoting her upcoming film which co-stars her alongside Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, and Shibani Bedi. On Saturday, the actor took to social media to share a string of stunning pictures from Thank You For Coming promotional spree. Shehanaaz looks uber-chic in the pictures that have seemingly floored her fans. Scroll ahead for Shehnaaz Gill's latest pictures.