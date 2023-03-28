1 / 11

Sharvari Wagh is an absolute fashionista. The actor's sense of style is consistently shown in the excerpts from her fashion diaries that are frequently posted on her social media accounts. Sharvari knows how to maintain her sense of style while adding some sass. Sharvari can pull off anything, from casual to ethnic, and she will add her own distinctive style to the look. Last night, she donned a gorgeous black dress with halterneck accents and eye-catching cutouts. Sharvari's exquisite form was emphasized by the body-hugging attire. But what caught the attention was her exaggerated statement sleeves with long panels. Sharvari looked fantastic in the dress with the various cutout features. Sharvari Wagh's sartorial sense of fashion proves that she is one of the most popular fashionistas in B-town.