Aspiring actor Shanaya Kapoor and Bollywood's queen of quirky fashion Sara Ali Khan on Monday dropped several images on their respective Instagram accounts. Sara and Shanaya have won hearts with their impeccable fashion sense and their social media presence. They are generating a buzz on the internet with their stunning appearance and attention-grabbing antics. In her latest social media post, starkid Shanaya has dispersed the law of attraction by donning a bikini top paired with a multicoloured flared-layered skirt. She is seen striking various poses lounging by the seashore, and soaking up the sun. In contrast, Sara's desi look in a pink lehenga is sure to enthrall her fans!