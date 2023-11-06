Sara Ali Khan turns "Bharatiya Barbie' in pink lehenga, Shanaya Kapoor's floral co-ord set is perfect for a beach day
Published: 2 hours ago
Starkid Shanaya Kapoor, who has recently jetted off to the Maldives for a vacation, took to her social media handle to treat her fans to a bunch of pictures from the beach holiday. Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan stunned her fans by dropping a number of photos wearing a stunning pink lehenga. Scroll through to check out their latest pictures.
Aspiring actor Shanaya Kapoor and Bollywood's queen of quirky fashion Sara Ali Khan on Monday dropped several images on their respective Instagram accounts. Sara and Shanaya have won hearts with their impeccable fashion sense and their social media presence. They are generating a buzz on the internet with their stunning appearance and attention-grabbing antics. In her latest social media post, starkid Shanaya has dispersed the law of attraction by donning a bikini top paired with a multicoloured flared-layered skirt. She is seen striking various poses lounging by the seashore, and soaking up the sun. In contrast, Sara's desi look in a pink lehenga is sure to enthrall her fans!
