Shanaya Kapoor, Alaya F, and Pooja Hegde are back to treating their fans with their gorgeous looks. The divas, who enjoy an impressive following on social media, love sharing their stunning posts on Instagram. Alaya F once again made heads turn with her bold look in a sparkly strapless all-black ensemble. Meanwhile, Shanaya Kapoor opted for a black mini dress featuring a halter neck in the form of a white collar. Pooja Hegde, on the other hand, stepped out for her attendance at the Jio World Plaza adorning in a stunning coffee-coloured gown, featuring a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit.