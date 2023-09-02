1 / 11

South beauty Malavika Mohanan and Arjun Reddy star Shalini Pandey took social media by storm with their voguish avatars. On Saturday, the actors took to social media to treat their fans with a string of pictures from their latest photoshoots. Donning a sheer top and denim, Shalini flaunted her toned figure in monochrome pictures. On the other hand, Malavika served a lesson in chic dressing with her latest look which is all about classy elegance and style. While Shalini made her Bollywood debut with Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai Joradaar, Malavika, who has starred in many hits films in down South, will be entering Hindi cinema with Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Yudhra. Scroll ahead for uber-stylish pictures of Shalini Pandey and Malavika Mohanan.