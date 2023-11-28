Sara Ali Khan rocks LBD, Khushi Kapoor and Rhea Chakraborty bedazzle in latest pictures
Published: 23 minutes ago
Published: 23 minutes ago
Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan scooped out some pictures in an all-black ensemble looking ravishing. Meanwhile, actors Khushi Kapoor and Rhea Chakraborty also dropped their latest pictures on their social media handles. Khushi shared her look from The Archies album launch, while Rhea opted fro a desi look for a friend's wedding party.
Not only do Sara Ali Khan's clever and humorous limericks keep her fans laughing, but her attractive appearance is also a crowd favourite. Sara looks stunning in a black body-hugging gown, perfect for the glitzy cocktail events. Sara rocks the high-shine cosmetics look that's popular among celebrities. Sara's beauty look included smoked-out eyes, accentuated cheekbones, and donut-glazed lips. Apart from her, Khushi Kapoor, who is all set to make her acting debut with The Archies dropped her princess perfect look from the album launch recently. Another actor Rhea Chakraborty looked all glammed up as she opted for a traditional attire.
