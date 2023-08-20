Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Taapsee Pannu raise glam quotient with exquisite pictures
Bollywood beauties Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Taapsee Pannu surprised their fans with a string of recent pictures from a photoshoot looking ethereal. The stunning pictures were posted by the trio on their respective Instagram handles.
Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Taapsee Pannu raised the glam quotient on the internet today with their latest pictures. Sara posted a series of black-and-white pictures looking gorgeous as ever. Dropping the pictures online, Sara wrote: "Sometimes it’s appropriate to flash." The actor donned a black cut-out gown and accessorised her look with minimal yet statement jewellery. On the other hand, Ananya Panday, who is busy promoting her film Dream Girl 2, shared pictures in a bright green attire. the actor oozed charm as she posed for the camera. Taapsee Pannu too took to Instagram to share her pictures setting fashion goals.
