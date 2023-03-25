1 / 11

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is busy promoting her upcoming film Shaakuntalam. The actor will be seen playing the ultimate enchantress in a mythological drama based on the classic tale of Shakuntala and Dushyant. Samantha, who kickstarted Shaakuntalam promotions earlier this week is serving lewks one after the other. On Saturday, the actor took to social media to share a motley of pictures from the Shaakuntalam promotional spree. In a series of the latest pictures, Samantha is seen donning a beautiful organza saree from the clothing brand Aikeyah. The actor looks like a diva as she poses in a sheer saree.