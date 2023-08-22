SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU AND JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ SLIP INTO SAREES ONLY TO SLAY

1 / 11

Bollywood celebrities have been seen wearing sarees at public events, award functions, and even in their daily lives, adding to the allure and charm of these traditional weaves. Every time these actors opt for desi wear, they earn the praise of their fans for carrying the desi look with ease and grace. Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is well-known for her amazing fashion choices which receive immense love from the fans. In a recent set of pictures, the actor looked every bit of a diva in a black saree. On the other hand, Bollywood actor Jacqueline too made heads turn as she opted for a red saree for an event in New York. Her pictures online have received a lot of praise from her fans.