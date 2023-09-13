1 / 11

B-town celebrities Rakul Preet Singh, Sanya Malhotra, and Pooja Hegde attended an award function on Tuesday night. These stars looked their best and fans will seemingly won't be able to take their eyes off them. The B-town divas set social media on fire as they dropped several pictures from their most recent photoshoot. From acing casual ensembles to showing their audiences snippets of their ethnic diaries to looking stunning in a formal, these Indian beauties can do it all. While Rakul Preet Singh and Sanya Malhotra amazed their fans in saree, Pooja Hegde flaunted her beauty by donning an outstanding pantsuit.