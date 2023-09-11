1 / 11

Bollywood divas Rakul Preet Singh and Kriti Sanon are absolute fashionistas. They frequently treat their fans to the latest fashions, and their latest pictures are no exception. Kriti Sanon left her fans astounded with an all-black outfit. The outfit was from a high-end luxury brand and had polka dots that gave off a retro vibe. So, if you're a fan of all things black, keep an eye on Kriti Sanon's fashion choices because she never lets us down. Rakul Preet Singh, on the other hand, has once again proved why she is considered a stylish figure in the fashion industry with her impeccable fashion sense. Have a look at these beautiful divas' fashion game.