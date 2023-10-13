Rakul Preet Singh, Shanaya Kapoor slay in latest pictures, Alaya F' glamour knows no bounds in sheer outfit
Published: 50 minutes ago
Top-notch personalities from the entertainment world including Rakul Preet Singh, Shanaya Kapoor, and Alaya F graced their presence at an award show in Mumbai last night. Post the event, the celebs shared several visuals from the star-studded event on their respective Instagram handles. Have a look!
Actor Rakul Preet Singh, who recently attended a beauty award show, took to social media to drop pictures from the glamourous affair held last night in Mumbai. She opted for a pastel gown for the night and looked ethereal in it. Shanaya Kapoor, on the other hand, set the Gram on fire with her enchanting look in a grey tank top paired with a sequined thigh-high slit skirt. Meanwhile, Alaya F, who has been serving her audiences with her bold outfits, has once again opted for the same. This time, she flaunted her seductive curves in a gorgeous skintight sheer outfit teamed with a pair of stylish heels.
