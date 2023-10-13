1 / 13

Actor Rakul Preet Singh, who recently attended a beauty award show, took to social media to drop pictures from the glamourous affair held last night in Mumbai. She opted for a pastel gown for the night and looked ethereal in it. Shanaya Kapoor, on the other hand, set the Gram on fire with her enchanting look in a grey tank top paired with a sequined thigh-high slit skirt. Meanwhile, Alaya F, who has been serving her audiences with her bold outfits, has once again opted for the same. This time, she flaunted her seductive curves in a gorgeous skintight sheer outfit teamed with a pair of stylish heels.