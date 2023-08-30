1 / 6

Raksha Bandhan, a celebration of the bond between brothers and sisters, brings with it not just heartfelt emotions but also a chance to showcase your style in traditional ensembles. This year, drawing inspiration from Bollywood stars can give you a fresh perspective on festive dressing. By drawing from Alia Bhatt's comfort and style, Nushrratt Bharuccha's trendiness, Ananya Panday's fusion of tradition and modernity, Madhuri Dixit's contemporary flair, and Deepika Padukone's charming simplicity, you can curate a stunning and unique festive wardrobe that captures the essence of the occasion while reflecting your personal style. Have a look at these celebrities offer outfit ideas that perfectly blend elegance, comfort, and contemporary trends.