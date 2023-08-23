1 / 11

Actor Raashi Khanna's fashion ethos is everything exquisite. Raashii favours fashionable clothing and coordinated outfits that reflect modernism. However, this time, the actor opted to dress extravagantly, donning a champagne gown. She recently served as the cover model for a magazine. The diva slipped into a gorgeous gown from Rouje, leaving fans enchanted. On the other hand, Tripti Dimri, who was last seen in the movie Qala, is also a true fashionista at heart. The actor is very active on social media and frequently posts tidbits of her stylish outfits. In her latest photoshoot, Tripti radiates glitz and flair in a stunning white dress.