Raashii Khanna and Tripti Dimri exude grace in latest pictures
Indian divas Raashii Khanna and Tripti Dimri in their latest photoshoots shine bright in stunning attires. They never fail to astonish audiences with their chic looks. In a string of pictures, the two gorgeous actors oomphed up their fashion game.
Actor Raashi Khanna's fashion ethos is everything exquisite. Raashii favours fashionable clothing and coordinated outfits that reflect modernism. However, this time, the actor opted to dress extravagantly, donning a champagne gown. She recently served as the cover model for a magazine. The diva slipped into a gorgeous gown from Rouje, leaving fans enchanted. On the other hand, Tripti Dimri, who was last seen in the movie Qala, is also a true fashionista at heart. The actor is very active on social media and frequently posts tidbits of her stylish outfits. In her latest photoshoot, Tripti radiates glitz and flair in a stunning white dress.
