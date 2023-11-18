Raashii Khanna exudes elegance in green dress, Alaya F does black and white right
Actors Raashii Khanna and Alaya F took over the Gram with their latest jaw-dropping pictures. While Raashii chose an elegant moss-green outfit, Alaya opted for a simple yet chic look in a white top and black pants.
Raashii Khanna and Alaya F are known for their impeccable fashion choices. They hardly never fail to make a statement and make heads turn with their style statements wherever they go. Raashii Khanna effortlessly blends traditional and contemporary styles, often opting for elegant sarees and lehengas with a modern twist. Her latest post in a moss green dress is a perfect blend of grace and edginess, making her a fashion icon to watch out for. On the other hand, Alaya F, known for her bold and experimental fashion choices, opted for a simple yet stylish look in a white fitted top and black pants for her most recent photoshoot. She fearlessly experiments with colors, patterns, and silhouettes, and effortlessly pulls off even the most daring outfits. Whether it's a red carpet event or a casual outing, Alaya F's fashion game is always on point, making her a trendsetter in her own right.
