Farzi star Raashii Khanna stormed social media with pictures from her latest red carpet appearance. The actor looks stunning in an all-black outfit designed by Tanieya Khanuja which she donned for an award gala that took place on Friday night in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram, Raashii dropped a slew of pictures in the bold outfit featuring a plunging sweetheart neckline and dramatic pleated sleeves attached to the skirt. In her latest pictures, Raashii looked like a serene portrait of poise and glamour. The actor sprinkled the right amount of bling on her look with a pair of diamond earrings, a bracelet, and a ring. Raashii's latest look is styled by celebrity stylist Edward Lalrempuia.