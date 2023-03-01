Raashii Khanna spells monochrome magic in latest pictures
Updated: 34 minutes ago |
Published: Mar 1, 2023, 4:11 PM
Published: Mar 1, 2023, 4:11 PM
Raashii Khanna, who is basking in the rave reviews of her OTT debut Farzi, keeps her Insta fam engaged with stunning pictures from her professional, and rarely, personal life. Ms. Khanna, who admitted that these days everything is for gram, has built a strong social media presence over the years. Scroll ahead for stunning pictures of Raashii Khanna.
1/ 19
Farzi star Raashii Khanna stormed social media with pictures from her latest red carpet appearance. The actor looks stunning in an all-black outfit designed by Tanieya Khanuja which she donned for an award gala that took place on Friday night in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram, Raashii dropped a slew of pictures in the bold outfit featuring a plunging sweetheart neckline and dramatic pleated sleeves attached to the skirt. In her latest pictures, Raashii looked like a serene portrait of poise and glamour. The actor sprinkled the right amount of bling on her look with a pair of diamond earrings, a bracelet, and a ring. Raashii's latest look is styled by celebrity stylist Edward Lalrempuia.
Loading...