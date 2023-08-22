Priyanka Chopra's August dump is all about family time with hubby Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie
Global icon Priyanka Chopra is currently in the prime of her life. The actor knows how to balance her personal and professional life. In a photo dump captioned "August magic." The string of photos offers a sneak peek into her life with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie.
Actor Priyanka Chopra clearly knows how to balance her career and personal life. The actor is often seen spending time with her family. On Tuesday, the global icon shared a string of photos on her official Instagram handle. Dropping the picture, the Citadel actor wrote: "August magic." The desi girl journaled the events of her personal life with American singer Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie in the August dump. The latest pictures screamed cuteness as Malti was featured in most of them. The cute family pictures of the actor drew a lot of loving comments. The post was filled with love and warmth with fans and colleagues chiming in the comment section with heart emoticons.
