Actor Priyanka Chopra clearly knows how to balance her career and personal life. The actor is often seen spending time with her family. On Tuesday, the global icon shared a string of photos on her official Instagram handle. Dropping the picture, the Citadel actor wrote: "August magic." The desi girl journaled the events of her personal life with American singer Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie in the August dump. The latest pictures screamed cuteness as Malti was featured in most of them. The cute family pictures of the actor drew a lot of loving comments. The post was filled with love and warmth with fans and colleagues chiming in the comment section with heart emoticons.