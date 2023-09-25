1 / 11

After months of speculations around their wedding, actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha finally tied the knot on September 24. The couple tied the knot in a grand but intimate setup at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Several photos and videos from their wedding have surfaced on the internet, and now, the moment that all the RaagNeeti fans have been waiting for is finally here! A day after tying the knot, the newlyweds shared official photos from their wedding on their respective Instagram handles and left a heartfelt note. Scroll ahead for dreamy pictures from RagNeeti's wedding.