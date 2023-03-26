1 / 12

Actor Palak Tiwari made a splash on social media with her pictures from pool day. The actor seemingly enjoyed the weekend chilling by the pool if her latest pictures are anything to go by. On Sunday, Palak took to Instagram to share a series of pictures wherein she is seen donning a black monokini. The actor, who will soon be making her debut with Salman Khan's highly-anticipated film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is already making waves on social media. Ms. Tiwari is yet to impress the audience with her acting skills but that doesn't stop her from making her presence felt on Instagram where she enjoys a following of over 3 million.