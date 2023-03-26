Palak Tiwari makes a splash in black monokini
Updated: 33 minutes ago |
Published: 33 minutes ago
Published: 33 minutes ago
Palak Tiwari will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The budding actor, however, needs no introduction courtesy her growing social media presence and being the daughter of television star Shweta Tiwari. Scroll ahead to checkout some of Palak's stunning pictures.
1/ 12
Actor Palak Tiwari made a splash on social media with her pictures from pool day. The actor seemingly enjoyed the weekend chilling by the pool if her latest pictures are anything to go by. On Sunday, Palak took to Instagram to share a series of pictures wherein she is seen donning a black monokini. The actor, who will soon be making her debut with Salman Khan's highly-anticipated film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is already making waves on social media. Ms. Tiwari is yet to impress the audience with her acting skills but that doesn't stop her from making her presence felt on Instagram where she enjoys a following of over 3 million.
Loading...